updated: 12/19/2017 7:18 AM

Feder: Dave Fogel returns to WLS FM morning show

  • Cumulus Media is bringing Dave Fogel back to classic hits WLS FM 94.7.

Cumulus Media is bringing Dave Fogel back to classic hits WLS FM 94.7, Robert Feder writes. Starting January 2, he'll replace Brant Miller, who has hosted mornings since 2012 (and before that from 2008 to 2010). Full report at robertfeder.com.

