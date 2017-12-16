Learn about the history of the Chicago Auto Show

The Glen Ellyn History Center will present a program on the history of the Chicago Auto Show at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Mitch Frumkin, Chicago Auto Show historian and archivist, will show a video of vintage photographs, color film footage, period music and voices from more than 100 editions of the auto show.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago show is the largest auto show in North America. 2018 will mark the 110th edition of the show, now held at McCormick Place.

Relive the debuts of legendary vehicles, displays of American muscle and pony cars, imports from around the world, exotic supercars, futuristic dream cars and concept vehicles. Legendary sports figures, politicians and celebrities have also attended the Chicago show.

The entire 20th century will unfold before the audience's eyes, with changes in fashion, the effects of world events and an evolving Chicago all included in the presentation. Learn how some past Broadway-style musical stage shows were part of the auto show in this fascinating and entertaining afternoon.

The program costs $5 and will take place at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. Cookies, coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be served. Call (630) 469-1867 for information.