Exelon and its utilities donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross and other nonprofits, directing funds to areas affected by Hurricane Maria and earthquakes in Mexico

hello

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2017--In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and two earthquakes in Mexico, Exelon has donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist in disaster relief areas. The largest utility by customer count, Exelon, through its operating companies, is contributing another $200,000 to organizations aiding in relief efforts.

Combined with donations following Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, Exelon has contributed $820,000 to support affected areas. The amount includes donations from company employees, who have contributed $160,000, matched dollar for dollar by the Exelon Foundation's Matching Gifts Program. Employee volunteers have also traveled to Houston to help rebuild homes. More than 2,000 crews and contractors from Exelon's utilities recently returned home after joining mutual assistance efforts to restore power to customers in Florida after Hurricane Irma.



"We are dedicating significant resources to the recovery of these regions devastated by recent natural disasters," said Chris Crane, Exelon president and CEO. "Exelon and our people will continue to offer our support for these long-term recovery efforts."



For power restoration efforts in Puerto Rico, the American Public Power Association (APPA) is working with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to determine what operational resources are required. The current focus of all activity on Puerto Rico is centered on life safety operations and stabilizing the situation so that damage assessments and recovery can progress. The Edison Electric Institute and Exelon utilities are closely coordinating with authorities to assist as needed when damage assessments and conditions on the ground permit restoration.



To learn more about Exelon's initiatives to support communities, visit exeloncorp.com.



About Exelon



Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2016 revenue of $31.4 billion. Exelon's six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 35,500 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company's Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2.2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170929005368/en/



CONTACT: Exelon Corporation



Rhea Lewis Marshall



202-637-0780



rhea.marshal

UNITED STATES MEXICO NORTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA CARIBBEAN ILLINOIS PUERTO RICO MARYLAND PENNSYLVANIA



INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY UTILITIES PHILANTHROPY ENVIRONMENT NUCLEAR OTHER PHILANTHROPY



SOURCE: Exelon Corporation



Copyright Business Wire 2017.



PUB: 09/29/2017 08:48 AM/DISC: 09/29/2017 08:48 AM



http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170929005368/en