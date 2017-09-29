Comcast expands 'Xfinity On Campus' to four area universities

Comcast announced Elmhurst College, the Illinois Institute of Technology, Lewis University and Loyola University are the latest area schools to offer its Xfinity On Campus service to students.

Xfinity on Campus lets students watch live TV, On Demand and recorded content on their Ip-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and -- new this year -- Roku players. The service is included with room and board for students living in on-campus housing.

"We know that this young generation of viewers consumes content while on the go, at their convenience, and across multiple devices. Xfinity On Campus meets their needs, enabling them to watch TV when and where they want, on the device of their choice," said John Crowley, Comcast's greater Chicago region senior vice president.

Xfinity On Campus offers approximately 80 live channels, including every major broadcast network, as well as channels like AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN, FX and MTV, through Comcast's Xfinity Stream app and portal. The service also includes access to thousands of current season TV shows and hit movies via Xfinity On Demand. While off campus, students can use the Xfinity Stream app to login and access TV Everywhere programming that's part of their subscription. Students also can upgrade their Xfinity On Campus accounts to include a selection of premium channels.

Xfinity On Campus provides an opportunity to introduce a younger audience to Xfinity X1 -- Comcast's next-generation video product, which is currently enjoyed by residential customers throughout the nation. Xfinity X1 delivers an immersive and personalized entertainment experience across all devices in an interface that is sleek, intuitive and makes search and discovery of content easier than ever.

Xfinity On Campus is easy and cost-effective for a university's IT department to maintain. To register for the service, students can visit xfinityoncampus.com, type in their school name and authenticate with their student user name and password. Once registered, students can watch their programming anytime by downloading the Xfinity Stream app or by visiting tv.xfinity.com and logging in with their student credentials.