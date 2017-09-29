Apex name Triolo enterprise division leader

Erin Triolo has been promoted to enterprise division leader at Apex CPAs & Consultants Inc. in St. Charles.

A six-year employee of Apex, Triolo will oversee the consulting, accounting and financial guidance of projects for clients and help identify opportunities to reduce operational risk.

"The bottom line is that the people we serve always come first," said Triolo. "In my new role, I will continue to work on a strategic level with our clients by developing processes that will help with their financial efficiencies, as well as develop their growth goals over one-, three- and five-year periods."

In addition, Triolo will bring a fresh voice to the broader direction of Apex as it continues to grow. "I will be delving into the issues and growth initiatives that Apex is experiencing. In a way, we're learning right along with our client partners as we strive to build strong, vibrant organizations," said Triolo.

"Erin cares. She cares about the people who engage us. She cares about our team. She cares about our firm," said Jim Chakires, Apex president and CEO. "Her work goes to the heart of our core values and who we want leading our firm. She has a relentless commitment to our clients' successes."

Triolo received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. She has worked in numerous accounting capacities in both private and public sectors. A native of St. Charles, Triolo, her husband, and two sons reside in Geneva.