Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/28/2017 11:48 AM

Ditka to speak at Elmhurst College series

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comChicago Bears legend Mike Ditka will talk about "On Leading and Winning," part of the Roland Quest Lecture Series at Elmhurst College, on Oct. 19.

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comChicago Bears legend Mike Ditka will talk about "On Leading and Winning," part of the Roland Quest Lecture Series at Elmhurst College, on Oct. 19.

 

ELMHURST -- Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka will share what he's learned over a lifetime of commitment to the fundamentals -- and the victories that resulted -- when he presents "On Leading and Winning," part of the Roland Quest Lecture Series at Elmhurst College.

"On Leading and Winning" will begin at 7 p.m. October 19 in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Admission is $10 for the general public and free for Elmhurst College students, faculty, staff and alumni.

With 40 years in the NFL and Super Bowl wins as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Ditka has parlayed his signature image into an unmistakable brand that has defined his work as a national sports commentator and successful restaurateur. He personifies toughness and drive, whether as the fearless leader of the 1985 NFL Champion Chicago Bears or the head of a business empire.

Tickets are available by visiting elmhurst.edu/tix. For more information, call (630) 617-5186.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account