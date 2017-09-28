Ditka to speak at Elmhurst College series

ELMHURST -- Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka will share what he's learned over a lifetime of commitment to the fundamentals -- and the victories that resulted -- when he presents "On Leading and Winning," part of the Roland Quest Lecture Series at Elmhurst College.

"On Leading and Winning" will begin at 7 p.m. October 19 in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Admission is $10 for the general public and free for Elmhurst College students, faculty, staff and alumni.

With 40 years in the NFL and Super Bowl wins as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Ditka has parlayed his signature image into an unmistakable brand that has defined his work as a national sports commentator and successful restaurateur. He personifies toughness and drive, whether as the fearless leader of the 1985 NFL Champion Chicago Bears or the head of a business empire.

Tickets are available by visiting elmhurst.edu/tix. For more information, call (630) 617-5186.