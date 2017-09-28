Crawford joins Principle Construction as superintendent

Michael Long, vice president of Principle Construction Corp. in Rosemont, announced Dennis Crawford has joined the firm as a superintendent.

Crawford will be responsible for managing daily project field operations. He will be responsible for the on-site coordination of subcontractor activities, safety enforcement, material and equipment management and coordination of the construction schedule.

Prior to working at Principle, Crawford was a field superintendent for a commercial construction company in Charlotte, NC. Some of his accomplishments at his last position included delivering a 500,000 square foot manufacturing and cold storage facility in just five months and completed a 300,000 square foot warehouse with a 20,000 square foot addition for flammable storage within budget and ahead of schedule. Crawford has also worked at several Chicago-area construction companies, starting his career in construction trades and building maintenance services in the 1990s.

Crawford completed the Lake County Contractors Associations' Associated General Contractor Supervisory Training Program. He also received the Project of the Year Award from the Lake County Contractors Association.

"With more than 20 years of experience in commercial construction, Dennis has a solid track record of success in ensuring that projects are completed on time and under budget," Long said. "We are looking forward to adding his insight to our leadership team."