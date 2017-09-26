Breaking News Bar
 
Chicagoland Quad Cities leases Bolingbrook space

  • Chicagoland Quad Cities Inc. recently leased 89,670 square feet at 9 Timber Court in Bolingbrook.

BOLINGBROOK -- Darwin Realty recently represented Chicagoland Quad Cities Inc. in its lease of 89,670 square feet in the 320,722 square foot building at 9 Timber Court in Bolingbrook.

Chicagoland Quad Cities chose to stay in the building because of its prime location in the south I-55 corridor, which is one of the most active areas in the Chicago industrial submarket.

Elmhurst-based Darwin Managing Broker George Cibula and Director of Brokerage Services Adam Haefner represented Chicagoland Quad Cities Inc. in the transaction. The building owner was represented by Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield.

"Chicagoland Quad Cities is a third party logistics company in an industry that has traditionally been a good indicator of the overall economy," Haefner said. "Chicagoland's continued success shows that many of their customers are thriving and looking to expand their warehouse space. The south I-55 corridor continues to be one of the most active submarkets in Chicago."

