Manufacturing show planned for Rosemont

hello

The 2017 Quality Show will take place Oct. 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

ROSEMONT -- The 2017 Quality Show will take place Oct. 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. It will feature the latest in manufacturing technology, products and education.

Attendees will have access to free education sessions on the Exhibit Hall floor where subject matter experts will educate on the industry trends, new technologies and provide insight into potential solutions during the Learning Theater Presentations.

"This 3-day event provides manufacturing professionals quality-focused education, networking with thousands of quality professionals and a resource-rich exhibit hall dedicated exclusively to quality technology, equipment and products,'' said Darrell Dal Pozzo, group publisher, Quality Magazine.

On Thursday Oct. 24 Matt Napoli, vice president of In-Space Operations at Made in Space will discuss manufacturing at 17,200 mph during his keynote presentation. The exhibit hall will open giving attendees access to the exhibitors displaying their state-of-the-art products and technology and a full schedule of educational sessions.

The show is produced by Quality Magazine, a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media, a business-to-business media company serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.