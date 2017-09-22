Buddig donates food, encourages participation in Hunger Action Month

hello

Business Wire

HOMEWOOD -- In honor of Hunger Action Month this September, Carl Buddig & Company will partner with the Greater Chicago Food Depository for the third consecutive year to raise awareness and provide food to those in need.

Buddig is donating over 250,000 pounds of chicken and pork products, valued at over $650,000, to help feed Chicago families. Animal protein is in high demand for food banks because it is donated much less frequently than other, less expensive foods.

"Donated protein is always in demand as we respond to hunger throughout Chicago and Cook County," said Sheila Creghin, vice president of operations at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. "We are thankful to Carl Buddig & Company for the Share A Lunch partnership, which is resulting in more food for our neighbors in need and heightened awareness of hunger across our community."

Post a Photo, Share a Lunch

To help get even more protein to the food banks, Buddig asks customers to #ShareALunch this September on social media. For every lunch photo posted with the hashtag, Buddig will also donate one package of lunchmeat to the Food Depository.

As a family-owned and -operated company for nearly 75 years, Buddig values the importance of family traditions, especially mealtimes. "Giving back to the community is a company value," said Tom Buddig, executive vice president of marketing, Carl Buddig & Company. "The Share A Lunch program has been a very successful way to directly provide what the food banks need most, while also raising awareness of hunger nationwide."

In addition to the food donations, the Buddig family and company employees will volunteer at the Food Depository this month to repackage bulk food so it can be easily distributed to individuals and families.