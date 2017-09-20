Manitex names Kiefer President, North America

Manitex International in Bridgeview announced Steve Kiefer has been named President, North America.

Kiefer has held senior roles with Manitex and affiliated companies since 2015, and brings with him more than 25 years of experience within the industrial equipment sector, from new product development, sales and marketing to business development, operations, and P & L management. He began his career at Eaton Corp, a public company, where he spent seven years in various new product development roles, playing a key role in the growth of the Eaton Supercharger Division. He additionally spent over 10 years at Hendrickson International, where he held numerous senior-level positions in new product development, program management, and sales & marketing.

He was vice president of sales for Pettibone Heavy Equipment Group, a privately held group of heavy equipment companies for five years, prior to joining Manitex.