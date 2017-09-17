Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/17/2017 9:36 PM

Auto mechanics union touts victory with 4-year deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times

Union mechanics announced a new four-year deal Sunday that has ended a nearly seven-week strike against roughly 130 Chicago-area dealerships.

The announcement follows recent predictions that the strike was nearing an end. The union had seen an influx of dealers looking to negotiate on their own. Sam Cicinelli, directing business representative for Automobile Mechanics Local 701, said late last week that half of the dealerships making up the New Car Dealer Committee had already signed interim deals.

On Sunday, Cicinelli told the union's members the NCDC had tried -- and failed -- to break the union, according to a press release. Now nearly 2,000 mechanics who've been walking the picket line since early August are headed back to work today.

NCDC spokesman Mark Bilek confirmed the deal but declined to comment on the union's rhetoric.

• Produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. See the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account