Mechanics strike ending? Union reviewing contract offer

A strike by auto mechanics that left myriad suburban drivers in the lurch could be over soon.

Union officials with Automobile Mechanics Local 701 said Friday they had received a tentative agreement from the New Car Dealers Committee and were "reviewing the offer."

About 1,700 auto mechanics walked out Aug. 1 at 130 new-car dealerships across the suburbs after rejecting a three-year contract.

The union received the offer Thursday, New Car Dealers Committee spokesman Mark Bilek confirmed.

As the walkout dragged on, some dealerships broke with the NCDC and settled with Local 701, although that's sparked a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.

An estimated one-third of the dealerships affected by the strike hired temporary replacement workers, Bilek said. But other dealers had to turn customers seeking service away.

For drivers with cars needing major repairs, the strike posed a dilemma of whether to cross the picket line, trust temporary dealer mechanics, or take their vehicles to unfamiliar repair shops.

Meanwhile, strikers took no joy in the labor action workers told the Daily Herald, explaining job uncertainty and fears about losing their health insurance were a "nightmare."