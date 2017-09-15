Lake County Cares hosts 'Leading for Good' Expo

LAKE FOREST -- Lake County Cares will host the inaugural "Leading for Good" expo, to meet and connect with over two dozen local nonprofits interested in adding new leadership volunteers and board members to their organizations.

"Leading for Good" will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Independence Grove's Audubon Hall, 16400 Buckley Rd., Libertyville.

"Volunteers hold the most important and hardest to fill roles within nonprofits. Many individuals that are interested in filling these roles do not know how to connect to the nonprofits that need them. This event is designed to meet this need," said Angela Baran, Program Officer at the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Lake County.

Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. Tickets are available at http://tinyurl.com/LeadingForGood.