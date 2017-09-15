Images: 2017 EEA awards reception

Images from the 18th annual Daily Herald Business Ledger Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards, held Sept. 14, 2017 in Oak Brook.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker Alex Bratton of Lextech Global Services, talks social media utilization during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker Alex Bratton of Lextech Global Services, discusses his vision for technology during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comJim and Tely Nagle, owners of the Drake Oak Brook Hotel, accept their EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comMarcia Boyce of Boyce Body Werks, left, and Jeanne Brommer of B Gunther, right attended the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comBill McGrail of the Illinois Math and Science Academy attended the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker Alex Bratton of Lextech Global Services, left, talks with Sid Bala of Alligatorek, right, during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comTom Zarndt of Edward Jones, left, and Bill McGrail of the Illinois Math and Science Academy, right, attended the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker Alex Bratton of Lextech Global Services, discusses his vision for technology during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comAndy Zielonka emcees the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comBarry Draper of the DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau listens to keynote speaker Alex Bratton of Lextech Global Services, during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comJim Pacente and Joseph Tota of Red Arrow Tap Room are honored during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comWendy Dibenedetto of The Market at Gaetano's received an EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comJim and Liz Bolash of Woodcrafters DIY Studio received an EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comMary and Chris Ginder of Gindo's Spice of Life, received an EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comSid Bala of Alligartek received an EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comMarcia Boyce of Boyce Body Werks received an EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comKatie Dolan Dix of Capannari Ice Cream received an EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comHolly Deitchman of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, walks to the podium during the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comMeg Capannari, Katie Dolan Dix, Dawn Fletcher Collins, and Kaitlin Collins attended the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comThe EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comThe EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comStacie Barnett of Edward Jones attended the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comLindsie Williams attended the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comAndy Zielonka emcees the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comAndy Zielonka emcees the EEA Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.