Four Collins Law Firm attorneys honored by Super Lawyers

NAPERVILLE -- Partners Shawn Collins and Edward Manzke of The Collins Law Firm were named to the 2018 Illinois Super Lawyers list.

Associates Jeff Cisowski and John Risvold were also named to the 2018 Illinois Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice. Super Lawyer designation is reserved for only the top 5 percent of lawyers in the state, and Rising Stars are received by no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state.

Collins has been named to the Super Lawyers list since 2005 and is the managing partner and founder of The Collins Law Firm. Collins has three decades of experience as a trial lawyer. His cases have set legal precedents in the field of environmental class action litigation, and he has secured verdicts or settlements of more than $63 million for clients who have been the victim of environmental contamination. Collins is also experienced in the areas of commercial litigation and personal injury. Together, he and the firm have obtained verdicts or settlements of over $36 million on behalf of injured clients and $315 million on behalf of commercial clients.

Manzke has been named to the Super Lawyers list since 2006 and has over two decades of experience as a litigator in both personal injury and environmental cases. He was one of the first plaintiff's lawyer in the country to successfully prosecute a wrongful death case involving the negligent manufacture of synthetic drugs. Over the years he has obtained verdicts or settlements of $1 million or more for multiple personal injury clients, including a $4 million medical negligence verdict and an $8 million settlement for an automobile accident victim.

Cisowski has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers since 2016. Cisowski has been with the firm since 2010 when he began as a law clerk. He works primarily in the business litigation and banking area of the firm and has been an integral part in multiple million dollar plus verdicts and settlements for the firm's clients.

Risvold has been named an Illinois Rising Star by Super Lawyers for the second year in a row. Mr. Risvold joined the Collins Law Firm in 2017 as an associate after gaining experience as a litigator for both plaintiffs and defendants. As a trial lawyer, he handles personal injury, medical negligence, wrongful death, environmental and other catastrophic injury cases for the firm.

Lawyers are selected by Super Lawyers in a process that includes peer nominations, independent research and evaluations. The goal of super Lawyers is to create a resource list of outstanding attorneys for individuals looking for legal representation as well as attorneys looking to refer a case.