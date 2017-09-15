Feder: Tronc to cut 25 percent of Pioneer Press staff

Tronc has disclosed plans to eliminate one-quarter of the reporting positions at its Pioneer Press suburban newspaper group through buyouts and layoffs. The parent company of the Chicago Tribune and 33 Pioneer Press weeklies notified the Chicago News Guild this week that it intends to cut five positions from the 20-person editorial staff represented in the Guild bargaining unit. For full report, see robertfeder.com.