New Rosemont baseball stadium to be called Impact Field

The new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont will be called Impact Field, after Impact Networking and the Chicago Dogs baseball team inked a 12-year naming rights deal. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

Construction is underway on the $62.9 million Impact Field, where the Chicago Dogs will begin playing next May in the 12-team American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

The new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont will be called Impact Field, after Impact Networking and the Chicago Dogs baseball team inked a 12-year naming rights deal.

The Lake Forest-based company, a business process optimization firm, will have its branding throughout the $62.9 million, 6,300-seat stadium at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Pearl Street, west of the Tri-State Tollway, including a permanent "Impact Field" sign atop a double-sided digital scoreboard facing the tollway.

The company will also have access to a year-round technology suite in the stadium.

Impact Networking CEO Frank Cucco, Chicago Dogs co-owner Shawn Hunter and Mayor Brad Stephens are expected to talk more about the sponsorship Wednesday afternoon during the mayor's annual State of the Village address.

Under a 20-year lease deal for the village-owned stadium, Hunter and team co-owner Steven Gluckstern were responsible for finding a naming rights sponsor, as well as a dozen other sponsors whose ads will be displayed on outfield walls. The owners and village will share annual sponsorship revenues, with the owners getting the first $1.3 million, and the remainder divided 60 percent to the owners and 40 percent to the village.

Impact Networking, founded in Waukegan in 1999, has had a corporate sponsorship with the Chicago Blackhawks since 2008, in which it advertises on dasherboards and LED boards throughout the United Center. That deal runs through 2021.

The company also has a two-year sponsorship deal with the Chicago Cubs through the end of this season.

"Impact's sports partnerships give us the chance to interact with our clients and the community in a meaningful way," Cucco said in a news release Wednesday morning. "We are excited for all that Impact Field will bring to the village of Rosemont and its surrounding areas, as well as the many new fans that will frequent this facility."

Cucco said the company would host a ballpark outing with students from Pickard Elementary School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood as part of its charitable efforts.

The company, with 450 employees at 15 locations throughout the Midwest, uses automation to help businesses reduce redundant, manual or paper-based processes, leading to increased efficiency, according to its website.

On Wednesday morning, the Rosemont village board approved a new $62.9 million guaranteed maximum price for the stadium and garage. Initial cost projections were somewhere between $50 million and $60 million when Stephens announced plans for the stadium at his State of the Village address in 2015.

The village is paying for the stadium, and some projects across the street at the planned Pearl District mixed use area, by borrowing up to $100 million through a bond sale.

The Chicago Dogs, part of the 12-team American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, a Durham, North Carolina-based league, will begin play next May.