Flexera to acquire BDNA

ITASCA -- Flexera said it will acquire Mountain View, Calif-based BDNA for an undisclosed sum.

A global technology asset data firm, BDNA's Technopedia data repository categorizes and aligns product technology information that includes more than 2 million products and 180 million data points on enterprise hardware, software, IoT, open source, product life cycle, vulnerabilities and more.

"We're bringing together two leaders with a shared vision of how technology asset data can transform the entire software industry," said Flexera CEO Jim Ryan. "As a result of this acquisition, Flexera will have the largest repository of decision-support data available to any organization running commercial and open source software, including applications powering IoT devices.

"By combining forces with BDNA, Flexera will have, by far, the largest, most accurate and up to date technology asset data platform in the world," said Ryan. "We are the 'Rosetta Stone' delivering a common data language capable of powering any type of enterprise application today as well as emerging applications tomorrow."

BDNA President Walker White added the two companies have "shared values and commitment to quality, customers, partners and employees essential for any market leader."