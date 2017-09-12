Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/12/2017 9:19 AM

Bell and Howell spins off new sorting, labeling company

Business Wire

WHEELING -- Bell and Howell is spinning off a new company focused on developing innovation in the sorting and labeling equipment and software industry for companies that handle large volumes of mail and parcels.

Fluency Automation, the spinoff of Bell and Howell's mail and parcels sorting business, began operating as an independent company Aug. 1. The new company sells mail and parcel sorting systems and owns a portfolio of mail and parcel labeling technologies that are increasingly being adapted for the e-commerce fulfillment market.

Mike Swift, formerly vice president and general manager of Bell and Howell's mail and parcels sorting unit.

is president and CEO of Fluence Automation,

"The same experienced team of professionals our customers know are now focused on investing in and growing our core mail sorting business, and further innovating in e-commerce fulfillment automation," said Swift.

The new company provides customers with an integrated suite of leading, brand-name solutions -- sorting, high-speed encoding and labeling equipment -- backed by an extensive array of software offerings and highly-focused customer support, all proven to lower costs and improve business velocity and operating efficiencies.

Fluence Automation is finalizing the next wave of productivity advances in package sorting and labeling of particular interest to e-Commerce companies.

