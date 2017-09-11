Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/11/2017 11:27 AM

National Safety Council names Steffus development chief

The National Safety Council in Itasca announced the appointment of Jennifer Steffus as Chief Development Officer.

Steffus will oversee the council's philanthropic efforts, which fuel its mission to eliminate preventable deaths at work, on the road, and in homes and communities.

Before joining the council, Steffus served as senior vice president for philanthropy at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago In that role, Steffus was part of a leadership team that raised $675 million from more than 250,000 donors to help build the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Prior to her work at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Steffus worked for Advocate Charitable Foundation raising funds for Christ Medical Center and Hope Children's Hospital.

