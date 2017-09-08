Shamrock Landscaping adds U-Haul services

hello

ELBURN -- U-Haul Company of Illinois announced Shamrock Landscaping has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Elburn community.

Shamrock Landscaping at 825 E. North St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, U-Box warehouse and moving supplies.

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers are delivered to and picked up at your door, can be packed on your time frame and are placed in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and stored for as long as you need.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (331) 422-0269 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Elburn-IL-60119/038614/.