Arlington Heights theater ownership changes hands again

Arlington Heights' downtown movie theater will have its third owner in four years.

Florida-based CMX Cinemas, a subsidiary of Cinemex, announced this week it has acquired the Paragon Theaters in Arlington Heights, a location in Florida, and two in Minnesota.

CMX officially took over management Aug. 22, though the name on the theater marquee at 53 S. Evergreen Ave. is still Paragon, for now. The message board above the theater entrance encourages patrons to reserve movie tickets at cmxcinemas.com.

"While these four movie venues will keep operating on a regular basis over the coming months, they will eventually be going through a transformation and brand transition into CMX to give a new meaning to the cinema-going experience," said Luis Castelazo, director of CMX, in a news release. "We thank Paragon Theaters for its continued support during this transition and reiterate our commitment to offer the best service to our guests."

A spokeswoman said the theater will undergo renovations, though details weren't released.

Paragon, also based in Florida, took over from Star Cinema Grill in October 2016. Star Cinema Grill, a Texas-based chain, reopened the old Arlington Theaters in 2013 after the building sat empty for more than a year.

The new owner, CMX, opened its first theater in Miami last April. The company is currently renovating two theaters at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.