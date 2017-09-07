Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 9/7/2017

Images: 2017 CEO Forum

Images from the 2017 CEO Forum, sponsored by the Daily Herald and Daily Herald Business Ledger and held Sept. 7 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Schaumburg.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comMichael Himmes of Signature Bank, left, speaks with Michael Johnston of U.S. Minerals, Inc., during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comAllen Jacque, left, of WIPFLi CPAs and Consultants and Sheryl Dineen of Ice Miller Legal Counsel attend the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLeft to right, Marty Koehler of Assurance, Brandon Gavin of ADP and Adam Calisoff of Ice Miller Legal Counsel have a conversation during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comGeorge Groner of GG4Energy has a conversation with attendees seated at his table during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comChris Noone, left, of Management Association greets colleagues including Milicent Murray during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comEd Madden, left, and Steve Andrews, both of pace, speak with Katy Rivera of Woodfield Mall during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comDr. Mindy Schneidermann of the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies speaks during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comEileen Brown of the Daily Herald Media Group begins the program during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comShannon Cleary, left, and Brenda Blough, both of Management Association, have a conversation during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comAttendees listen to a speaker during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPanelist Oscar Johnson, left, of BMO Harris Bank speaks during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comModerator Mary Lynn Faoumi introduces panelists during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comDaily Herald Chairman, CEO and Publisher Doug Ray, center, has a conversation with Tim Johnson, left, of DHJJ and Eric Lundstrom of Focus Capital Advisors, Inc. during the Daily Herald/DH Business Ledger CEO Forum at the Fairfield Inn in Schaumburg Thursday.
