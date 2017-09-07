Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/7/2017 12:49 PM

Baxter recognized as responsible and sustainable business

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Business Wire

DEERFIELD -- For the 18th consecutive year, Baxter has been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, among the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate responsibility and sustainability.

The DJSI tracks the performance of the leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide, enabling investors to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Baxter is distinguished by its inclusion in the DJSI World Index each year since the Index's creation in 1999.

Baxter was recognized this year for industry-leading performance in Policy Influence, disclosure of the company's political contributions, and Environmental Policy and Management Systems, management of a company's environmental programs in a comprehensive, systematic, planned and documented manner.

"Baxter is fully committed to responsible, sustainable operations," said Baxter Chairman and Chief Executive Officer José (Joe) E. Almeida. "We see it, quite simply, as a natural extension of our mission to save and sustain lives.

"We succeed as a company by creating lasting social, environmental and economic value for all of our stakeholders," Almeida added. "Our long-standing inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index reflects how tightly our corporate responsibility priorities are aligned with our strategic aspirations as a health care leader."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account