Baxter recognized as responsible and sustainable business

DEERFIELD -- For the 18th consecutive year, Baxter has been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, among the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate responsibility and sustainability.

The DJSI tracks the performance of the leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide, enabling investors to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Baxter is distinguished by its inclusion in the DJSI World Index each year since the Index's creation in 1999.

Baxter was recognized this year for industry-leading performance in Policy Influence, disclosure of the company's political contributions, and Environmental Policy and Management Systems, management of a company's environmental programs in a comprehensive, systematic, planned and documented manner.

"Baxter is fully committed to responsible, sustainable operations," said Baxter Chairman and Chief Executive Officer José (Joe) E. Almeida. "We see it, quite simply, as a natural extension of our mission to save and sustain lives.

"We succeed as a company by creating lasting social, environmental and economic value for all of our stakeholders," Almeida added. "Our long-standing inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index reflects how tightly our corporate responsibility priorities are aligned with our strategic aspirations as a health care leader."