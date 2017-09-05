Business Ledger After Hours: Sept. 11, 2017

Images from the After Hours section of the Sept. 11 Daily Herald Business Ledger.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Remember Charlotte's Pizza at 205 Park Ave. in Barrington. Remember Charlotte's is a family-friendly, old-school pizzeria inspired by and named in homage to a well-known Barrington institution from the 1970s and '80s, Charlotte's Pizza.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with the village of Barrington for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Dawson Builders' new showroom at 495 W. Northwest Hwy. in Barrington.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce Women's Biz NetCouncil hosted a successful "Christmas in July" Food Pantry Drive that gathered food, household and personal care items to benefit the Barrington and Cuba Township food pantries. From canned and boxed goods to paper products and household supplies, the WBN Council delivered the items along with monetary donations totaling $500.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the 15th anniversary of Joe Kosner, American Family Insurance, 10 E. Wilson St., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke and community representatives attended the event.
Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of its new location, 4934 Main St. in Downers Grove. Fifty people attended the event sponsored by Chamber630.
Rivers Casino presented a check for $65,000 for Veterans Back-to-Work Program. Rivers Casino, along with Jewel Osco provided the grant that funds the Veterans Bootcamp, a new initiative being developed by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce.
Elgin Area Chamber volunteers joined new Jimmy John owner Brian Kaschak and his family with Elgin Mayor David Kaptain in a ribbon-cutting celebration of the new downtown Elgin location.
The Oswego Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Total Health dental located at 2460 S. Eola Road in Aurora.
The Oswego Chamber of Commerce attended a ribbon cutting and demonstration on Swarm Robotix in Oswego.
The Oswego Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for SuperCuts Oswego, a full service hair salon located on Route 34 in Oswego.
Members of Chamber630 welcomed Window World of Western Chicago and Office Manager Jackie Rosborough to Downers Grove with a ribbon cutting celebration. The business is located at 744 Ogden Ave.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the remodeled Ekstam Assisted Living at The Holmstad, 31 N. Batavia Ave., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The expansion nearly doubled the number of memory care apartments and renovated the 36,000-square-foot facility.
The Lemont Chamber of Commerce, village staff and Mayor John Egofske recently celebrated the Grand Opening of the TLC Resale Shoppe at 114 Stephen St. in Historic Downtown Lemont. The business offers hand selected treasures and unique vintage gifts for the home.
The Palatine Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Ecole 360 Child Development Center, 1540 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The center is enrolling children in its high quality, innovative and affordable child care setting.
The Schaumburg Business Association held a ribbon cutting for Andigo at its new Schaumburg branch, 1310 Meacham Road. Mayor Al Larson was there to cut the ribbon.
The Chicago Chapter of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors raised a total of 27 $500 Trunk Scholarships to support the Ada S. McKinley College-Bound Trunk Scholarship program for 2017. Students receiving the scholarships are selected based upon the submission of an essay describing how the award would allow them to be suitably prepared to enter their first year of college.
Sean Olvany of Prologis, from left, Dan Smolensky, SIOR, of Taurus Modal Group and SIOR Chicago Chapter Vice President, Mike Androwich of Lee & Associates and Scott Gibbel of Prologis took part in the Chicago Chapter of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors annual golf outing at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton. Over 120 golfers enjoyed the event.
Ramesh Gorintla, owner of Siri Indian Restaurant, 401 E. Dundee, Wheeling, is presented with the certification of membership to the Wheeling/Prospect Heights Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry by chamber ambassadors Marisol Wallscetti, vice president of Village Bank & Trust, and Dorothy Murdock, New York Life Insurance.
David Friedman, president, and Mary Tuzzolino, property manager, cut the ribbon to open The Lake House, along with staff, community members, residents and representatives of the Wheeling-Prospect Heights Chamber of Commerce.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated Dollar & Sense Bookkeeping's new location at 321 E. Wilson St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Dollar & Sense Bookkeeping provides bookkeeping, payroll and administrative assistant services for small businesses.
Nicole Martin, left, author and CEO of HRBoost, Inc., receices a Professional Women Network International Literary Award with Linda Eastman, CEO of PWN. The awards were given during the 35th PWN International Conference 2017 held earlier this month at The Seelbach Hilton in Louisville, Kentucky.