Baird & Warner acquires two Century 21 Sketchbook brokerages

CHICAGO -- Baird & Warner said it has acquired two Century 21 Sketchbook locations in Lake Zurich and Cary.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

The acquisition expands Baird & Warner's ability to provide northwest Chicago area with experienced agents offering clients better exposure, superior service, and greater convenience and support.

Managing broker of the new locations will be Bill Coduto, who also manages Baird & Warner's Barrington office. Michael Rein, former managing broker and owner of Century 21 American Sketchbook and Century 21 Sketchbook, will take on the role of sales services manager. Together, he and Coduto will lead and grow the Lake Zurich and Cary offices.

"The resources Baird & Warner offers its brokers, like advanced marketing and digital tools, to provide superior service to buyers and sellers made joining with Baird & Warner by far the best choice for my brokers and my clients," Rein said.