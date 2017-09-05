Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/5/2017 2:33 PM

Baird & Warner acquires two Century 21 Sketchbook brokerages

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

CHICAGO -- Baird & Warner said it has acquired two Century 21 Sketchbook locations in Lake Zurich and Cary.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

The acquisition expands Baird & Warner's ability to provide northwest Chicago area with experienced agents offering clients better exposure, superior service, and greater convenience and support.

Managing broker of the new locations will be Bill Coduto, who also manages Baird & Warner's Barrington office. Michael Rein, former managing broker and owner of Century 21 American Sketchbook and Century 21 Sketchbook, will take on the role of sales services manager. Together, he and Coduto will lead and grow the Lake Zurich and Cary offices.

"The resources Baird & Warner offers its brokers, like advanced marketing and digital tools, to provide superior service to buyers and sellers made joining with Baird & Warner by far the best choice for my brokers and my clients," Rein said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account