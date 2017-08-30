Discover pledges $500K for Hurricane Harvey aid

hello

Business Wire

RIVERWOODS -- Discover Financial Services is pledging up to $500,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through a cardmember donation matching program.

Discover will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 for every cardmember who donates to the American Red Cross using Cashback Bonus, or makes a donation with their Discover card.

The company is currently waiving transaction fees on all credit card donations to the American Red Cross.

Discover also is matching employee donations to the American Red Cross dollar-for-dollar through its Employee Giving Program. Houston is home to more than 200 employees of Discover's PULSE ATM/debit network.

"Hurricane Harvey has created an urgent need for assistance in the southeast Texas area," said David Nelms, Chairman and CEO of Discover. "Our cardmembers and employees share a strong interest in supporting relief efforts and providing a means of doing so will help make their donations go further and assist more people."

For more information, visit www.redcross.org/donate/cm/discover-pub.