Molex earns supplier award from Carlton-Bates

LISLE -- Molex has been awarded the 2016 Supplier Excellence award by Carlton-Bates for its annual growth.

Molex is the only interconnect supplier company to earn the award in the 2016 calendar year.

Carlton-Bates honors top suppliers that demonstrate standout results in areas such as total application cost, delivery, year-over-year growth and development of superior products and services to customers over the past calendar year. Molex hit the mark in each key criteria resulting in being the clear choice for this award.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Carlton-Bates organization for our commitment to service, growth and development of our collective business," said Ed Murphy, industrial distribution manager at Molex. "The Supplier Excellence Award represents the results of our investment in building organizational synergy with the CBC Team. They are a great team and a pleasure to work with."