Kelly, Jones join Ice Miller's Intellectual Property Group

hello

Ice Miller LLP announced Alice Kelly, of counsel, and Shyla Jones, associate, have joined the firm's Intellectual Property Group in the Chicago office.

Kelly is a seasoned litigator in Ice Miller's Intellectual Property Group. She handles all aspects of trademark law, from global clearance and registration to enforcement of those rights through litigation in United States federal courts. She has tried cases in federal, state and arbitral forums and routinely handles matters before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Kelly's practice includes trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, franchise enforcement and licensing.

Jones counsels clients on all aspects of intellectual property law and is a licensed patent attorney. Her practice focuses on global brand protection and enforcement with an emphasis on trademark, trade dress and design patent issues across a range of industries, including travel, entertainment, fashion, software and technology, hospitality, food and beverage and beauty and wellness.

"Alice and Shyla demonstrate excellence in thorough and assertive trademark protection," said Steve Humke, chief managing partner of Ice Miller. "Their skills and abilities are another advantage Ice Miller offers its clients in keeping their assets ahead of a changing world."

The two complement the arrival of Fred Tecce, Aaron Ettelman and Bryon Wasserman, who recently joined the Firm's IP Group through the opening of a Philadelphia office in May.