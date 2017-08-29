American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons names two new executives

ROSEMONT -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has appointed Dino Damalas to the position of chief operating officer and Paul Haisman to chief information officer, technology and data services.

Damalas will oversee the operations of the Academy, primarily focusing on strategic planning, culture and governance.

Damalas comes to AAOS from the American College of Cardiology where he served as vice president of technology and business services, successfully leading and managing a team of more than 90 employees. He previously held technology positions at BRTRC Federal Solutions and Etensity Information Services, both near Washington, DC. Damalas has a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in business administration from George Mason University. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, a former sergeant in the Marine Corp., and an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America.

As chief information officer, Haisman will oversee project management, business systems, application development and network services for the Academy. Haisman comes to AAOS from the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) where he was the chief technology officer, helping to transform that organization into a top-tier health care technology business. Prior to working at AJRR, Haisman was vice president of information technology for the YMCA of the USA, a nonprofit organization supporting 2,700 locations and 25,000 full-time staff.

Haisman has a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and a master's degree in business administration from Hodges University.

Damalas and Haisman will work in the academy's offices in Rosemont.

"The Academy is extremely pleased to welcome these two experienced professionals," said AAOS CEO Thomas Arend, Jr., Esq., CAE, who joined the Academy on April 1. "Dino and Paul will play a critical role in assessing the Academy's immediate and long-term goals to ensure that the organization continues to thrive in a competitive environment, and most importantly, continues to provide high value programs and services to our orthopedic members."