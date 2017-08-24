US Foods creates scholarship program

ROSEMONT- US Foods has created US Foods Scholars, a program that awards financial support and professional development opportunities to students who plan to pursue an education in the culinary arts and enter the restaurant industry.

Launching in Chicago, the company will partner with the Careers through Culinary Arts Program to identify participating high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding potential and achievement in the culinary arts and need additional resources to take the next step of their culinary journey. The program aims to inspire students to reach their full potential and contribute a meaningful solution to the talent shortage facing the restaurant industry.

Led by chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson as board co-chair, Careers through Culinary Arts Program is a national nonprofit that educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future. Through its holistic approach to culinary training and career exploration, C-CAP prepares students for the workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, job shadows, work experience and job skills, and college and career advising. As part of this well-rounded support, C-CAP also provides hundreds of high school graduates with scholarships to afford further training. C-CAP's work impacts over 17,000 students each year and has awarded over $53 million in scholarships since its inception in 1990. Countless C-CAP alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of the culinary and hospitality industry. Visit ccapinc.org to learn more.

"As the restaurant industry continues to surge with a forecast of 1.7 million new restaurant positions by 2025, there is an overwhelming need for skilled applicants 1," said Debra Ceffalio, senior director of corporate communications, US Foods. "US Foods Scholars is a way we can help the industry tackle a major challenge, and support our communities in a meaningful way, beginning right here in Chicago."