US Foods partners with award-winning chef

ROSEMONT - US Foods announced a new partnership with award-winning chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson.

Together, US Foods and Samuelsson will introduce a line of new products aimed at bringing restaurant operators unique flavors to help inspire their menus.

Through this partnership, the company is introducing six products as part of its 2017 Fall Scoop product lineup, launching Sept. 18. Developed in collaboration with Samuelsson, the products offer operators flavor combinations inspired by Samuelsson's Ethiopian and Swedish heritage and his roots in Harlem, New York, home to three of his 11 restaurants: Red Rooster Harlem, Ginny's Supper Club and Streetbird Rotisserie. As menu inspiration continues to challenge independent restaurant operators, the products strive to unleash menu creativity by bringing distinctive, global flavors to restaurant kitchens across the U.S.

"Chef Samuelsson's passion and creativity have already made a significant impact on the restaurant industry and his community," said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer, US Foods. "By combining the scale of US Foods with Chef Samuelsson's skills, this partnership is one of the many ways US Foods is redefining the foodservice industry and differentiating ourselves as a partner to independent restaurants."

"One of the things I'm most excited about is creating items that are both on-trend and delicious," said Chef Samuelsson. "This partnership with US Foods will bring unique ingredients and distinctive flavors to restaurants across the country. I can't wait to see what chefs will do to make these products their own."