Arlington Heights residents criticize plan for apartments

A developer's proposal for two apartment buildings along Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights near the Metra station received pushback Monday, with neighbors and the village board expressing concern the project would be too dense.

Brian Properties showed plans to build two 4.5-story apartment buildings totaling 106 units at the northwest and northeast corners of the Northwest Highway and North Walnut Avenue intersection. The sites are currently occupied by Elm's shopping plaza and S & J Auto Body.

The preliminary meeting was intended to get feedback from the village board and did not include a vote.

The developer, which also owns the neighboring Arlington Gardens Apartments, has been in talks with neighbors of the proposed complex for several months, seeking to assuage concerns about the project. Though residents of the community seemed friendly toward the idea of redeveloping the struggling properties, they want the project to be downsized.

"It looks like 15 pounds of potatoes put into a 10-pound bag," said Bob Baratta, who lives in the neighborhood.

Already, the developer has lowered the building from the five stories originally proposed, sinking the first floor partially below ground level. Some parts of the buildings would be 3.5 stories, but residents want three floors to match many of the historic two-story homes in the area.

Additionally, there were concerns about the amount of parking. The proposal provides for slightly fewer park spots than required by the village's ordinance.

Mark Toljanic, who represents Brian Properties, said the developer has been responsive to concerns and already has made changes. He said the development would be an improvement over the current properties.

"This is only going to help the downtown shops and locations and drive sales tax revenues," Toljanic said.

However, the developers likely would need to alter plans if they decide to formally submit the project to the village for approval. Most village board members expressed concerns about density and parking.

Trustee Robin LaBedz, who lives in the neighborhood, said she was concerned the project would be too large.

"I have a real concern about the parking, and again, that's related to the density," she said.