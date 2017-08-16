VISIT Lake Geneva names new CEO

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- VISIT Lake Geneva, the official Chamber of Commerce and destination marketing organization for the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin area, has hired Ed Svitak back as president and CEO.

Svitak will be responsible for leading the growth of the development of the area by increasing visits from tourists and business travelers. He will also serve as the hospitality industry's liaison to the business and local community, while growing the impact of tourism on the Lake Geneva area.

He brings more than 30 years of experience directing sales and marketing efforts at hotels and destinations ranging in size from 100 to 1,046 rooms in Illinois, California and Wisconsin. From 2010 to 2013, Ed was responsible for sales, public relations/marketing and revenue generation for the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Svitak's most recent roles include leading sales and marketing for Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg and the Hilton in Pasadena, California.

Svitak has been recognized for his work with numerous awards, including the Director of Sales Award by Aimbridge Hospitality in 2016, Director of Sales of the Year in 2011 by Marcus Hotels, Hall of Fame Award Palm Springs Tourism in 2004, and the Sales Person of the Year Palms Springs Desert Resorts CVB in 2001.

He holds a bachelor of science in marketing, with an emphasis on hotel and restaurant management, from Northern Arizona University. A native of Riverside, Svitak and his wife Doreen have three adult children who all reside in California.