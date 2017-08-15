Walgreens launches research website

hello

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens has launched its Center for Health & Wellbeing Research, a website that features more than 50 Walgreens outcomes studies completed over the past six years.

Areas of research include access to care and patient experience, adherence and clinical outcomes, digital health and member engagement, health care costs, HIV and specialty pharmacy, vaccinations and more.

Visitors to the site -- https://www.walgreens.com/research -- will find summaries, links and original documents related to company research reports and studies that have been published in peer-reviewed medical and health care publications, as well as presented at scientific and industry conferences.

"We are thrilled to be unveiling the Walgreens Center for Health & Wellbeing Research," said Harry Leider, M.D., chief medical officer and group vice president at Walgreens. "Our goal is, through scientific research, to help improve patient care and outcomes while lowering health care costs. We are dedicated to providing value to health care on a national scale and the Walgreens Center for Health & Wellbeing Research will showcase the work we are doing every day to advance that mission."

Walgreens is working with academic institutions on its research, including Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Scripps Translational Science Institute, the University of California, San Francisco -- School of Pharmacy and the University of Chicago Medicine. The institutions provide guidance, specialized expertise, and industry insights that contribute to the Walgreens outcomes research agenda. Researchers from Walgreens and these institutions actively collaborate on a variety of research studies.

"Walgreens has been a valued partner in a long-standing and productive collaboration, which has given our clinical and research faculty the opportunity to develop, implement and evaluate novel programs to reach patients where they are to improve their access to quality care," said Jeanne M. Clark, M.D., M.P.H., a professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins medical director for its collaboration with Walgreens. "We are looking forward to continuing our work together."