Porter Fiszer joins R+K as executive creative director

NAPERVILLE -- Rhea + Kaiser said Martha Porter Fiszer has joined the company as senior vice president, executive creative director.

Porter Fiszer will oversee the agency's creative operations and lead a team committed to solving brand and business challenges for R+K's clients. She also will help drive business development and manage the overall agency as a member of the R+K Leadership Team.

Porter Fiszer began her career as a copywriter. She has worked at large, consumer agencies like Leo Burnett Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather and MARC USA and small agencies like Jack Levy Associates and LoSasso Integrated Marketing. Prior to joining R+K, Porter Fiszer was creative director at Chicago-based LoSasso. She has created award-winning creative and campaigns for major brands in the agriculture, camping and recreation, food service and manufacturing sectors.

"Martha brings strategic, digital and creative expertise and outstanding critical thinking, leadership and collaboration skills to R+K and our clients' businesses," said R+K President/CEO Diane Martin. "Martha is a voracious student of marketing and customer insight and advocates for integrated, omnichannel engagement. "

