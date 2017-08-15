Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 8/15/2017 9:13 AM

Old Second National sells Oswego site to school district

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

OSWEGO -- NAI Hiffman recently represented Old Second National Bank in the sale of 1008 Douglas Road in Oswego to

Board of Education of Community Unit School District No. 308.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

The school district purchased the 4,800-square-foot property in an effort to expand its local services.

NAI Hiffman Vice President Adam Johnson represented the Old Second National Bank in the sale. Club Group LLC's Karl Kalas represented the Board of Education of Community Unit School District No. 308.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account