Old Second National sells Oswego site to school district

OSWEGO -- NAI Hiffman recently represented Old Second National Bank in the sale of 1008 Douglas Road in Oswego to

Board of Education of Community Unit School District No. 308.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

The school district purchased the 4,800-square-foot property in an effort to expand its local services.

NAI Hiffman Vice President Adam Johnson represented the Old Second National Bank in the sale. Club Group LLC's Karl Kalas represented the Board of Education of Community Unit School District No. 308.