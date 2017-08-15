Brothers expand on industrial-styled pubs in suburbs

Brothers Brian Hahn, at left, and Kevin Hahn own three pubs in the suburbs. COURTESY OF MAIN STREET PUB

Kevin Hahn, left, brother Brian Hahn, Chris Dodsworth and Scott Fisher are owners of the new Main Street Pub in St. Charles COURTESY OF MAIN STREET PUB

After 16 years in the restaurant industry, Kevin Hahn of Naperville took the plunge with his brother, Brian Hahn of Lisle, and opened a pub.

It was the Jackson Avenue Pub in Naperville in 2012. Since then, they opened Main Street Pub in Glen Ellyn in 2015 and, more recently, Main Street Pub in St. Charles. Another could be coming in the future. So far they have about 80 employees with plans to grow.

The pubs specializes in craft beer and burgers.

"Our burgers can approach the size of Chicago-style softballs," said Kevin Hahn, 35.

Kevin Hahn, who was born and raised in Naperville, attended Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City, Iowa, then earned his business management degree at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He started bartending in college in Iowa City. When he moved back to Naperville, he worked for about two years at a bar/restaurant called Rizzo's, which is no longer open in downtown Naperville. He then was a manager at Potter's Place, also in Naperville and managed Front Street Cantina.

Brian, 39, who was a project manager for Discover, partnered with Kevin to open the Jackson Avenue Pub.

"My brother and I make a good team because we specialize in different parts of the business," Kevin said. "I have experience in the running of a restaurant, including all the front and back of the house, while Brian manages the accounting and finance aspects."

When the brothers decided to grow the business, they named each of the pubs after the streets where they were located.

The Hahns became partners with J.J. Pacetti in the Glen Ellyn location. Also, Chef Scott Fisher and General Manager Chris Dodsworth are partners in the new St. Charles location.

Fisher has trained under some of Chicago's most well known chefs, including James Beard award-winner Paul Kahan at Publican on Fulton Market and Michelin award-winner Paul Virant at Vie in Western Springs. Fisher also oversees the menu at all three locations.

Each pub offers a rotating list of craft beers on tap, including Solemn Oath Brewery of Naperville, and 18 gourmet burgers made of fresh Angus beef.

The pubs have an industrial-style ambience with reclaimed dark woods, exposed brick, iron accents, Edison lighting and a concrete bar top.

A ribbon cutting and a grand opening were earlier this month at the St. Charles location.

"I have always enjoyed a fast-paced environment and interacting with customers," Kevin Hahn said.

The restaurant industry is very competitive and people come in for the food, but return for the service, said

Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.

"You are only as good as your last meal," said Toia. "Being involved in the community and in your neighborhood is also a key contributor to lasting success."