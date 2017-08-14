Rosemont hotel gets $10 million renovation

ROSEMONT -- The Dow Hotel Co. has completed a $10 million renovation of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport -- Rosemont.

The renovation enhanced virtually all aspects of the hotel located across from the Donald E. Stephens Convention and Conference Center. Guest rooms received fresh softgoods, upholstered furniture and artwork. All guest baths gained new tiling, while some were converted to stand-up showers. Public spaces were completely redone, including alterations to the atrium, pool, fitness center, lobby, elevators and employee locker rooms. The business center was upgraded to Embassy Suites by Hilton's Connectivity Zone with modern furniture. The two executive boardrooms received new tables, wood work, refrigerators and televisions. Exterior hotel improvements range from building enhancements to completely redone landscaping.

"With the conclusion of this top-to-bottom renovation, the hotel has achieved 'like-new' status, making it competitive with any product on the market," said Murray L. Dow II, founder and president of Seattle-based DHC. "In the last 19 years, DHC has overseen 20 renovations of similar scope. The property is positioned to provide experiential travel to upscale business and leisure guests who want something more than the 'typical' big-box stay."

Hotel amenities include twenty-two conference rooms with connecting suites, a seven-story garden atrium, fully-equipped fitness center, indoor pool and complimentary shuttle service to and from O'Hare Airport. Each of the hotel's newly renovated, two-room suites features a private bedroom and a separate, well-equipped living room. The living area includes a full-sized sofa bed, workstation and ergonomic chair.