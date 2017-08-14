Beer Market wants to expand, rebrand in Vernon Hills

A popular locale for craft beer in Vernon Hills is seeking village approval for a building addition, but the reason for the expansion has raised questions for town officials.

The Beer Market, 1270 S. Milwaukee Ave., in the Vernon Hills Town Center, wants to build a small addition off the southwest wall for storage in support of a planned kitchen on the mezzanine above the bar.

Vernon Hills village board members during an informal discussion last month raised questions regarding the new use, which is part of the Beer Market chain's rebranding as Beerhead Bar & Eatery.

Beer Market, which offers hundreds of premium draft and bottled craft beers, debuted at the Vernon Hills location in 2012. The chain has since grown to include suburban stores in Schaumburg, Bolingbrook and Elmhurst, as well as in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Rochester, New York.

The concept then was that food would not be prepared or served on premises, but patrons could have food delivered from local restaurants.

"That was really a unique concept and I'm worried that if we take that away -- that was the whole idea of them presenting to us," Trustee Cindy Hebda said during the discussion July 5.

She also cautioned that the proposed brick and stone addition would need to match the existing building and the refuse enclosure to which it would be connected.

A contractor said the kitchen would be serving small items like pizza and sandwiches. Deliveries from other establishments would continue.

The village board has to decide whether any changes to Beer Market meet the "concept and intent" under which the look of the buildings in the Town Center were granted, said Building Commissioner Mike Atkinson.

If so, an ordinance would be drafted to reflect the change for final board approval. If not, the matter would be sent to the advisory planning and zoning commission for review and a recommendation.

Village staff supports the change, but suggests Beer Head agree that customers are allowed to order food from restaurants within the Town Center for consumption on premise, according to Atkinson.

The issue is scheduled for discussion at the board's committee of the whole, which follows the regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive.