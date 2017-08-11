Motorcycling calendar

hello

Aug. 20: 26th annual Vintage & Antique Motorcycle Show presented by the Chicago Norton Owners Club at MCC (Motor Cycle Center), 443 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park (3 blocks west of Route 83). Open to all makes of motorcycles, foreign and domestic, 1992 and older. Show hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Awards at 2 p.m. in all classes. Registration, 9-11 a.m. Registration fee is $15. Spectators free. For information, call (630) 661-0607 or visit cnoc.org.

Aug. 27: Bikers for Books, Dick Welton Memorial Ride and Road Rally. 10 a.m.-noon, ride; 1-3 p.m. after-party. Proceeds to benefit educational technology at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee. Kickstands up at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink, 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Road in Gages Lake. The ride travels west to the Volo Auto Museum, north to Kickstand Bar & Grill in Camp Lake, Wisconsin, east to the Welton Memorial in Gurnee and back to Jesse Oaks, 66 miles and two hours of beautiful roads and scenery. After the ride and poker run, enjoy a festive after-party. There will be live music, raffles and a grand prize. Registration is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the event. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Jesse Oaks. You can register in advance online or in the library. Donations are tax deductible. Cars are also welcome. Rain or shine. Visit the library or register online at wnpl.info. Sponsored by Indian Motorcycle of Libertyville.

Sept. 17: Thunder Run. Escorted parade-style ride starts at James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Ends at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. $15 rider, $10 passenger. registration, 9-10:30 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Preregister at www.rollingthunderIL2.org or www.woodstockharley-dav.com. Email thunderrun@rollingthunderIL2.org.

Motorcycle clubs

American Legion riders of American Legion Post 57, Elgin, are always accepting new qualified members. Charter memberships are available through August 2017. Give back and have some fun, too. For information, contact Elgin ALR President Bill Lowe at (847) 812-7677 or email billlowe00@gmail.com. You can also visit the Post 57 website at www.alelginpost57.com.

The Back Road Riders motorcycle club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Garibaldi's Italian Eatery, 2346 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Rides are 9 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month, April through November, beginning at Jo Jo's Restaurant on Golf Road in Schaumburg, east of Barrington Road on the corner of North Walnut Lane. For details, visit brrmc.com.

The Chicago Cruisers are a motorcycle social club that is open to all types of motorcycles. Meetings are 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at Denny's Restaurant, 1086 Lake St., Hanover Park. We schedule a ride almost every weekend (mostly Sundays) throughout the riding season. For more information and list of activities, visit www.chicagocruiser.com or our Facebook page, email president@chicagocruisers.com or membership@chicagocruisers.com.

Chicagoland Wings, Chapter IL-Z2 of the Goldwing Road Riders Association, meets the second Sunday of each month at Denny's restaurant, 17W660 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace. Breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by meeting at 9 a.m. All bikes welcome. Rides following meeting, weather permitting. Visit www.gwrra-il-z2.com for more information or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ilz2wings. Email info@gwrra-ilz2.com.

The Elgin Area Organization Motorcycle Club meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at the Elgin Moose Club, 925 S. McLean Blvd. For details, call (630) 513-9614 or visit www.eaoelgin.webs.com.

The Jerseypine Cruisers Motorcycle Touring Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Elks Lodge, 495 Lee St., Des Plaines. Breakfast rides, May through October, leave at 9 a.m. on the first and third Sundays from McDonald's on Route 72, east of Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates. All remaining Sunday breakfast rides leave at 9 a.m. from McDonald's, Lee and Oakton streets, Des Plaines. For details and event calendar, visit www.jerseypinecruisers.org.

Rolling Thunder Inc., Illinois Chapter 2, meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Wauconda American Legion Post 911, 515 S. Main Street, Wauconda. While we are riders, our mission is to keep public awareness on the 82,531 POW/MIA veterans still unaccountable for from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the cold war and the Iraq Theater. For details, visit www.rollingthunderIL2.org.

• Email details about your event to motorcycling@dailyherald.com. Like us on Facebook at Daily Herald Motorcycling.