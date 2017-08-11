Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 8/11/2017 11:38 AM

MCC offers supervisory leadership training series

CRYSTAL LAKE -- McHenry County College's Workforce, Community and Business Programs is accepting registrations for a Developmental Dimensions International's Supervisory Leadership Series, which runs from, 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 26 at the MCC Shah Center, 4100 W. Shamrock Lane in McHenry.

Making a successful transition from individual contributor to leader requires strong interpersonal skills. The DDI Supervisory Leadership curriculum accelerates the development of these important people skills. The series topics include: Communicating for Leadership Success, Getting Started as a New Leader, Resolving Conflict, delegating for Results, Setting Goals and Reviewing Performance, coaching for Improvement, building an Environment of Trust and Achieving Your Leadership Potential.

Participants can register for individual courses or the entire series. Fees for an individual course are $165. The eight-course series fee is discounted by 10 percent at $1,188. Use course code: NTL S22 001 to register.

The Workforce, Community and Business Programs courses are also available for on-site training at a company's facility and customizable for their needs. To register, contact the MCC Registration Office at (815) 455-8588 or register online at www.mchenry.edu/myMCC and select "Register for Workforce and Community Development" classes. For more information, contact the MCC Shah Center at (815) 455-8593, email shahcenter@mchenry.edu, or visit www.shahcenter.mchenry.edu.

