Western DuPage Chamber named WorkNet One-Stop-Operator

WEST CHICAGO -- The Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce has been selected by the DuPage County Local Workforce Innovation Board to serve as the One-Stop-Operator for WorkNet DuPage.

WorkNet DuPage is located on Cabot Drive in Lisle and houses nine partner agencies that serve to meet the workforce needs of DuPage County and the region.

The role of the One-Stop-Operator is to assist in creating a seamless delivery of services to businesses seeking new hires and individuals seeking employment. The OSO reports regularly to the LWIB, which provides oversight and policy direction.

WorkNet DuPage operates under federal and state guidelines related to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. In DuPage County, these partner agencies work together to offer information and assistance to all residents of the county as well as businesses.

The DuPage County Workforce Development Division, Choose DuPage (the County's Economic Development agency), the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Department of Human Services/Rehabilitation Services, the College of DuPage, Parents Alliance Employment Project, National Able, and Community Assistance Programs all have representation at the center so that One Stop truly means One Stop to gain access to all of the benefits and services that are available.

"We have been providing workforce training and securing grant funds for our members for years," said David Sabathne, President and CEO of the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce. "This new responsibility allows us to use our experience and join with an elite workforce development team to bring us all to the next level." Sabathne believes that this new initiative will broaden the reach and impact of all workforce programming offered through the participating agencies and deliver additional benefits to the entire County.

For additional information on workforce development you can find us online at www.worknetdupage.org or www.illinoisworknet.com and to reach the One-Stop-Operator you can email to onestopoperator@worknetdupage.org or call the center at (630) 955-2030.

To reach the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce call (630) 231-3003.