Business
updated: 8/10/2017 4:47 PM

Moretti's plans September opening in Rosemont

  • Moretti's is planning a September opening of a new location in Rosemont, where hiring for positions is underway.

    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • Village Pizza at 6152 Willow Creek Drive in Rosemont closed its doors in May, and will be replaced with Buddy's Italian Beef Restaurant.

    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

 
A new Moretti's restaurant and an Italian beef joint are coming soon to a strip mall in Rosemont.

Crews have been working the last few months on interior improvements for the Moretti's at 9515-9519 W. Higgins Road. A soft opening is planned for Sept. 5, 6 and 7, and an official opening on Sept. 8, according to Mayor Brad Stephens.

Village officials announced plans for the new restaurant in 2014, with an opening targeted for 2015, but it has faced delays while owner Ala Carte Entertainment has been busy with other restaurant projects. The village offered Ala Carte $500,000 over four years to pay for building improvements and spur a quicker opening, but the company missed deadlines and hasn't received much of that money, Stephens said.

Ala Carte is also planning to open a Buddy's Italian Beef Restaurant at the other end of the Higgins Road strip mall, which it purchased from the village in 2014. It will replace Village Pizza, which closed in May after operating 45 years in Rosemont under two owners.

