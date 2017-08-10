Krispy Kreme offers delicious way to celebrate eclipse -- with chocolate

Krispy Kreme is helping customers celebrate the solar eclipse with a rare chocolate glazed doughnut.

For the first time, the restaurant will offer its original glazed doughnut smothered in a chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse on Monday Aug. 21. The sweet treat will be offered for a limited time when the "hot light" is on during the evening hours on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. The light is turned on at all locations when fresh doughnuts are being made and can be seen the window.

Stores are expecting big sales over the weekend when the specialty doughnuts are offered. "We anticipate to make 6,000 dozen at the Homewood shop over the three days," said Carlos Larcada, president of Chicagoland Restaurants, the franchisee that runs the local operation.

"The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic original glazed doughnut," said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse -- no matter where you are -- and we can't wait for fans to try it."

The specialty doughnuts are being offered at select locations. In Illinois, they will be sold in Homewood at 17815 S. Halsted St.

A company spokeswoman said the Elk Grove Village location is not included as it is a commissary store and is mainly for retail distribution.

To find out where else they will be offered, go to krispykreme.com/Eclipse.