Hub Group launches freight visibility platform

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group has launched Hub Group Connect, an intuitive tracking tool designed to provide customers with shipment visibility and online tracking from any device, including desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

Hub Group Connect uses company technology to aggregate data from its more than 33,000 satellite-tracked intermodal containers, an EOBR-compliant trucking fleet, and a network of truckload carriers. The result is a platform which gives customers access to their shipments and data 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from any device.

Once logged in, users can track shipments for any mode of transportation, submit rate requests, book new shipments and set up automatic load status updates via text or email.

"In today's consumer-driven marketplace, visibility is no longer simply nice to have for shippers, it is a necessity," said Phillip D. Yeager, Executive Vice President, Account Management and Intermodal Operations. "Hub Group Connect gives our customers greater control over their supply chain and the data required to make informed decisions."

Unlike other tracking tools in the industry, Hub Group Connect also provides access to resources such as white papers, industry news and national weather alerts.

Future updates to Hub Group Connect are planned to provide even more robust analytics and connect customers to their freight and the industry in new ways. In addition to web-based access, the Hub Group Connect app is currently available for iOS and Android devices. For more information on our technology initiatives, visit http://www.hubgroup.com/technology/