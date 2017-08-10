Discover receives top workplaces award

Riverwoods-based Discover recently received a Top Workplaces honor by Columbus CEO Magazine, which honors companies in the Columbus area with exemplary work environments.

RIVERWOODS -- For the fifth consecutive year, Discover received a Top Workplaces honor by Columbus CEO Magazine.

The 2017 list identifies companies in the Columbus area with exemplary work environments, as rated by their employees.

The Top Workplaces list is based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Discover's New Ablany, Ohio employees emphasized the company's appreciation of their work and its focus on a healthy work-life balance.

"Discover's dedication to our employees matches our commitment to our customers. We believe our employees and the customer service we provide are one of our greatest strengths," said Keith Carroll, Discover's vice president of operations in New Albany. "We will continue to cultivate an engaging environment that encourages employees to have both successful business results and balance their lives outside of work."

Discover employees can take advantage of benefits such as tuition reimbursement, maternity and paternity leave, and many professional development opportunities. They also begin their career with 20 to 25 paid time off days that are prorated depending on their start date. The New Albany Customer Care Center features a number of amenities for employees on-site, including a fitness center, health clinic, walking path, masseuse and cafe.