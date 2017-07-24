U.S. Chamber give Aurora 5-Star accreditation

AURORA -- The United States Chamber of Commerce awarded the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

The Aurora Chamber was first accredited in 2007 with four-star distinction. In 2012, the U.S. Chamber awarded the Chamber with five-star status. This renewal in 2017 marks the second straight accreditation review that the Chamber has received the top distinction.

"Accreditation with the U.S. Chamber is the only program of its kind that defines excellence in chamber planning and recognizes chambers for outstanding contributions toward positive change in their communities," said Joseph B. Henning, IOM, CAE, president and CEO of the Aurora Chamber. "The purpose of the program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the industry and to foster a pro-business environment across the nation."