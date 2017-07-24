Inland Real Estate Acquisitions buys Texas medical office building

OAK BROOK -- Inland Real Estate Acquisitions negotiated and helped close the purchase of the Kleiman | Evangelista Eye Center, a 27,500-square-foot medical office building located in Arlington, Texas.

Recently constructed in 2015, the property is located at 350 East Interstate 20 and is considered the Kleiman | Evangelista Eye Center's flagship practice. The Arlington office is the only center out of the practice's three locations that provides patients with Same Day Surgicare and expanded medical offerings beyond Lasik eye surgery.

The property is located approximately 12 miles east of Fort Worth and 20 miles west of Dallas.

Matthew Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, facilitated the transaction, with assistance from David Neboyskey, assistant vice president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

"The practice's long-standing, 30-year history in the area combined with its new 15-year lease made this the type of attractive acquisition we are looking for in this asset class." said Tice.